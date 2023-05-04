Dead – Death – Obituary News : 22-year-old UP football player Yoro Sangare passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

University of the Philippines Football Athlete Yoro Sangare Passes Away at 22

The University of the Philippines (UP) football community is in mourning after the passing of Yoro Sangare on Thursday. The 22-year-old third-year physical education student from Mali passed away, and the cause of his death has yet to be revealed as an autopsy is still ongoing.

The Life of Yoro Sangare

Sangare was a dedicated and hardworking athlete who sat out in the UAAP Season 85 men’s football tournament due to an injury from a friendly match before the start of the tournament. Despite this setback, the young footballer remained committed to his passions and continued to train with the UP football team for a year before finally getting in.

UP assistant coach Popoy Clarino spoke about Sangare’s character and dedication, saying, “He was very driven, hardworking, and very kind. He was the kindest person I’ve ever met. Because of his dedication and hard work, we took a chance with him. He really wanted to bring his talent to UP. He will be missed, but we are going to celebrate his life.”

In Memory of Yoro Sangare

The UP football team played their last game on Thursday at the UP Diliman Football Field against Far Eastern University (FEU). Arturo Alleje scored two goals for the Fighting Maroons in the 45+2 and 90+1 minutes, but they couldn’t get the win, which would have given them a place in the Final Four.

Both UP and FEU paid tribute to Sangare, and Ateneo and La Salle gave a moment of silence for the fallen football player. During the women’s 3×3 basketball tournament at Casobe Resort, the University of Santo Tomas and National University also offered a short moment before playing the championship game.

The loss of Yoro Sangare is a deeply felt tragedy for the UP football community. His dedication, kindness, and hard work will be remembered and celebrated by those who knew him and those who were inspired by his passion for the sport.

News Source : Lance Agcaoili

Source Link :UP football player Yoro Sangare dies at 22/