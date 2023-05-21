Dead – Death – Obituary News : 23 injured, others burnt in Bono Manso accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Three Persons Burnt to Death in Accident at Bono Manso

Tragedy struck on Friday, May 19, 2023, as three persons lost their lives in a ghastly accident at Bono Manso in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region. The accident involved a Kia Granbird bus with registration number AK 285-22 and a trailer vehicle with registration number AS 4766.

The Accident

The accident happened around 11 p.m. and involved a Kia Granbird bus from the North with an unspecified number of passengers on board and a trailer vehicle loaded with several cans and bottles of Malta Guinness products from Accra heading towards the Northern part of the country. The collision between the two vehicles resulted in a massive explosion, which led to the death of three persons and left 23 others with varied degrees of injuries.

The Casualties

The Techiman Municipal Fire Service Commander, DOIII Henry Eshun, confirmed that three persons lost their lives, while 23 others sustained injuries. Eleven of the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, while 12 others are at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital undergoing treatment.

The Investigation

DOIII Henry Eshun said investigations are still ongoing to unravel the cause of the accident. It is yet to be established if the accident was caused by reckless driving, over-speeding, or a mechanical fault. The authorities have called on drivers to exercise caution on the roads and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such accidents.

The Aftermath

The accident has left many families in mourning, as they grieve the loss of their loved ones. The injured persons are receiving medical attention, but their road to recovery may be long and painful. The accident has also caused a lot of damage to both vehicles and the goods they were carrying.

The Way Forward

It is essential for the relevant authorities to take steps to prevent such accidents in the future. There should be regular vehicle checks to ensure that all vehicles plying the roads are in good condition. Drivers should be made to undergo regular training and retraining to improve their driving skills. Road safety campaigns should also be intensified to create awareness about the dangers of reckless driving and the need to obey traffic regulations.

Conclusion

The accident at Bono Manso is a sad reminder of the need for drivers to exercise caution on the roads. It is essential for all road users to prioritize safety and adhere to traffic regulations. The authorities must also take proactive measures to prevent such accidents in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and the injured persons as they go through this difficult time.

1. Bono Manso accident

2. Fatal road accident in Ghana

3. Multiple casualties in Bono Manso

4. Tragic road accident in West Africa

5. Ghana traffic accidents

News Source : Prime News Ghana

Source Link :3 burnt to death, 23 injured in accident at Bono Manso/