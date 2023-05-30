Dead – Death – Obituary News : 23 sentenced to death for ISIS campaign in Libya

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Libyan Court Sentences 23 to Death for ISIS Militant Campaign

On Monday, a Libyan court sentenced 23 individuals to death and 14 others to life in prison for their involvement in a deadly ISIS militant campaign that included the beheading of a group of Egyptian Christians and the seizure of the city of Sirte in 2015. The Attorney General’s office confirmed that one individual was sentenced to 12 years in prison, six to 10 years, one to five years, and six to three years, while five were acquitted and three others died before their case came to trial.

ISIS’s Libyan branch was one of the militant group’s strongest outside its original territory in Iraq and Syria. It took advantage of the chaos and warfare that followed a 2011 NATO-backed uprising. In 2015, the group launched an attack on the luxury Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli, killing nine people, before abducting and beheading dozens of Egyptian Christians whose deaths it featured in grisly propaganda films. After gaining territory in Benghazi, Derna, and Ajdabiya in eastern Libya, the group seized the central coastal city of Sirte, holding it until late 2016 as it enforced a harsh regime of public morality backed up by brutal punishments.

Mustafa Salem Trabulsi, head of an organization for bereaved families of people killed or disappeared by the group, said he had hoped that all the suspects would face the death penalty but accepted the outcome. “My son is missing, and my relative, my brother-in-law, was murdered in Sirte Square,” he said. Speaking in court on Monday, Fawzia Arhuma said she welcomed the death sentences after her son was killed by the group at a power station near Sirte. “Today my son raised my head. Today I buried my son,” she said.

The verdict comes amid a fragile political situation in Libya. The country has been divided since the NATO-backed overthrow of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. It is now split between two rival administrations, one based in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the eastern city of Tobruk, each supported by various militias. The fighting has resulted in thousands of deaths and a humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people in need of aid.

Despite the political instability, the Libyan government has pursued a policy of cracking down on ISIS militants in the country. In 2016, forces loyal to the UN-backed government, with the support of US airpower, succeeded in driving ISIS out of Sirte. However, the group still has a presence in other parts of the country and has carried out several attacks in recent months.

The death sentences are likely to be controversial in Libya, where there is deep-seated anger over the country’s justice system. Many people feel that the courts are biased and that the government is unable to provide security and stability.

The verdict also raises questions about the use of the death penalty in countries like Libya. Human rights groups have criticized the Libyan government for its use of capital punishment, arguing that the country’s justice system is flawed and that the death penalty is often used to silence political opponents.

Despite these concerns, the Libyan government has continued to use the death penalty as a tool to combat terrorism. The verdict in the ISIS militant campaign is the latest example of this policy. It remains to be seen whether the death sentences will bring any sense of closure to the families of the victims or whether they will deepen the country’s divisions and fuel further violence.

