Dead – Death – Obituary News : 23-year-old Miss Universe Australia finalist dies in horse riding accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Passes Away at 23 After Horseback Riding Accident

Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir passed away on May 4 at the age of 23, as reported by E News. The tragic incident occurred after Sienna was taken off life support following a horseback riding accident. She was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in Sydney on April 2 when her horse fell, and she was rushed to Westmead Hospital.

A Passion for Horse Riding

Sienna had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University and was known for her passion for horse riding and show jumping. In an interview with Gold Coast Magazine in September, Sienna shared, “My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney two to three times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.”

Tributes from Friends and Colleagues

Sienna’s untimely passing has left many in shock and mourning. Australian photographer Chris Dwyer, who had worked with Sienna on several occasions, took to social media to pay tribute to her. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, “You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room, and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone. Hope wherever you are, you’re being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already.”

Sienna’s family and friends have also shared their grief on social media, with many remembering her as a kind and compassionate person who had a zest for life and a contagious smile.

A Tragic Loss

The sudden loss of Sienna Weir has left many in the Australian community stunned. With her passion for horse riding and her dedication to her studies, she was a role model for many young people. Her passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sienna’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : ANI News

Source Link :Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weird dies at 23 following horse riding accident/