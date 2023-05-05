Dead – Death – Obituary News : 23-Year-Old Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Pageant World Mourns the Loss of Miss Universe Australia Finalist, Sienna Weir

The pageant world is in mourning after the tragic passing of Miss Universe Australia finalist, Sienna Weir, at the young age of 23. The news was confirmed by her agency, Scoop Management, who shared a touching tribute video featuring photos of the model on their Instagram page, with the caption, “Forever in our hearts.”

The Tragic Accident

Sienna passed away after being taken off life support following a horseback riding accident, according to News.com.au. The Australian outlet reports that Sienna was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in Sydney on April 2 when her horse fell. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital, where she spent several weeks on life support before sadly passing away.

A Passion for Horses and Beauty Pageants

Sienna was not only a beauty queen, but she also had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University. She had a great passion for horse riding and had previously shared her love for show jumping in an interview with Gold Coast Magazine.

“My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it,” she shared in September. “I travel to rural Sydney two to three times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.”

Sienna’s love for beauty pageants was also evident, as she had competed in several contests, including Miss Universe Australia 2019, where she was a finalist.

A Life Cut Short

Sienna’s passing has left the pageant world in shock and disbelief. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the young beauty queen.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sienna’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said the Miss Universe Australia organization in a statement. “Sienna was a beautiful soul who had a passion for life and everything that she did. She will be deeply missed.”

Sienna’s friends and family also paid tribute to her on social media, with many sharing fond memories of her and expressing their shock at her sudden passing.

A Legacy to Remember

Although Sienna’s life was cut short, her legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew her and the impact she had on the world around her.

As a talented model and beauty pageant contestant, Sienna inspired many young women to follow their dreams and pursue their passions. Her love for horses and dedication to show jumping also served as a reminder of the importance of perseverance and hard work.

Sienna will be remembered as a beautiful soul who touched the lives of many and left a lasting impression on the pageant world and beyond.

Final Thoughts

The tragic passing of Sienna Weir has left the pageant world in mourning. Her love for horses and beauty pageants, as well as her dedication to her studies, serve as a reminder of the importance of pursuing one’s passions and living life to the fullest.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Sienna’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : E! Online

Source Link :Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Dead at 23/