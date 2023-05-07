Dead – Death – Obituary News : 23-year-old Miss Universe finalist dies after sudden hospitalization

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of 23-Year-Old Model Sienna Weir

Sienna Weir, a 23-year-old model who represented New South Wales in Australia’s 2022 Miss Universe competition, has passed away. She was taken off life support on Thursday, more than a month after an April 2 horseback riding accident. According to News.au, Weir was critically injured when her horse fell at the Windsor Polo Grounds in Richmond, New South Wales. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Weir could not be saved.

A Passion for Horses and Show Jumping

Weir had a deep love for show jumping and horses, which she spoke about in a September interview with Gold Coast magazine. She revealed that she had been horse-riding since she was three years old and couldn’t imagine her life without it. She took a train to a rural area outside Sydney two or three times per week to practice and attended show jumping competitions every other weekend.

A Multi-Talented Individual

Aside from modeling, Weir was also an editor for a social worker. She had recently graduated from Sydney University with a double degree in English literature and psychology. In the future, Weir had hoped to move to London to spend more time with her family, including her sister, niece, and nephew. She also wanted to expand her professional and social network.

Finalist in Miss Universe Australia Competition

Weir was one of seven finalists representing New South Wales at the Miss Universe Australia competition in September. Her beauty, intelligence, and grace were evident, and she was a strong contender for the crown.

Heartbroken Boyfriend and Messages of Condolence

Weir’s boyfriend, Tom Bull, expressed his heartbreak at the loss of his beloved. He said, “We loved with a love that was more than love.” Messages of condolence poured in on Weir’s last Instagram post, with many expressing their shock and sadness at her untimely passing.

Forever in Our Hearts

Weir’s modeling agency, Scoop Management, posted a photo montage with the words, “Forever in our hearts.” Indeed, Sienna Weir will be remembered for her beauty, talent, and passion for life. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

News Source : Lorri Wickenhauser, The Western Journal

Source Link :Model, Miss Universe finalist dies after sudden hospitalization at 23/