Dead – Death – Obituary News : 23-Year-Old Miss Universe Finalist Dies in Horse Driving Accident

Sienna Weir Horse Riding Accident: Miss Universe Finalist Dies at the Age of 23

Sienna Weir, a Miss Universe finalist, passed away at the age of 23 after a horse riding accident at the Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia. Weir was a talented fashion model with a bright future ahead of her.

Life Support at Westmead Hospital

After her accident, Weir spent many weeks on life support at Westmead Hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she ultimately succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

A Model with a Passion for Horses

Sienna Weir was not only a talented model, but also a passionate equestrian. She had been riding horses since she was three years old and referred to it as her “passion.” She was deeply involved in the equestrian community and was known for her love of horses.

Tributes from Friends and Colleagues

Following her passing, friends, relatives, and colleagues have left touching tributes on social media. One friend remarked, “Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I love you and will miss everything about you. I feel so fortunate to have met you. I appreciate everything.”

Sienna Weir’s firm, Scoop Management, has also posted many images of her on social media with the caption, “Always be remembered.” Photographer Chris Dwyer has paid tribute to Weir on social media as well, saying, “You were one of the most kindhearted souls in the world, you lit up the room, and the world is much darker now that you are gone. I hope you’re being the gremlin we all know and love wherever you are. Already miss you so badly.”

A Promising Career Cut Short

Sienna Weir had plans to relocate to London in the coming years to further her modeling career. She was one of 27 finalists in the 2022 Australian Miss Universe pageant and had a bright future ahead of her. Her passing is a tragic loss for her family, friends, and the modeling community.

A Final Farewell

Sienna Weir will always be remembered as a talented model, a passionate equestrian, and a kind-hearted soul. Her passing is a reminder to cherish every moment and to live life to the fullest. Rest in peace, Sienna Weir.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Miss Universe Finalist, Sienna Weir Dies Aged 23 After Horse Driving Accident – TOP INFO GUIDE/