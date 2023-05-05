Dead – Death – Obituary News : 23-year-old Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Miss Universe Finalist Sienna Weir Dies at 23

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Sienna Weir, a 23-year-old Australian model and Miss Universe finalist. Weir passed away on Thursday, May 4th, after being placed on life support following a horse riding accident. She had been rushed to Westmead Hospital in Sydney, where she remained in critical condition for several weeks.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Weir, who was one of 27 finalists for Australia’s Miss Universe back in 2022, was a rising star in the modeling industry. She was represented by Scoop Management, a leading talent agency in Australia. The agency posted a photo of Weir on Instagram, along with the message “Forever in our hearts.”

Prior to her untimely passing, Weir had been making a name for herself in the fashion industry. She had worked with several high-profile brands and photographers, including Chris Dwyer. Dwyer paid tribute to the model and friend on Instagram, writing “RIP Sienna Weir. You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone.”

Friends and colleagues echoed Dwyer’s sentiments, expressing their shock and sadness over Weir’s passing. Many took to social media to pay their respects and share memories of the young model.

A Passion for Horses and Literature

Although Weir was best known for her modeling work, she was also a talented horse rider. She had been riding since the age of three and trained and competed regularly in rural Sydney. In an interview with Gold Coast Magazine, Weir spoke about her love for horses and the thrill of competition.

“My family isn’t exactly sure where this passion comes from, but I’ve been riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine life without it,” she said. “I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete every other weekend in New South Wales or wider Australia.”

In addition to her love for horses, Weir was also a lover of literature. She enjoyed writing poetry and connecting with people from all walks of life through shared experiences.

Remembering Sienna Weir

Sienna Weir’s passing has left a profound impact on the fashion industry and those who knew her personally. Her talent, kindness, and beauty will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

In the words of Chris Dwyer, “Do not take life for granted. It can be taken from the best of us too quickly. This world has too much dark, so let’s all try and find the little bit of light we can. Look into your heart, and do what makes you happy with no regrets and no hesitations.”

