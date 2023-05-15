Dead – Death – Obituary News : 23-year-old Viyaleta Lukoshka identified as victim in Etobicoke homicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Woman Killed in Etobicoke Condo Building Identified

Since the authorities announced that a woman was murdered in the Etobicoke condo building, they have been following every update on this case. One more update came from the authorities that a suspect has been arrested in this case. In addition, police also charged him with second-degree murder. Who is the suspect and what is the identity of the victim? We have a lot to discuss about the Etobicoke condo building murder case. You should stick with this page and must go through all the given below sections. Kindly drag down the page and read more details.

Who Is Viyaleta Lukoshka?

The woman who was found dead inside a building in an Etobicoke condo has been identified as Viyaleta Lukoshka. She was just 23 years of age. How did she die? As per the reports shared by the police, Viyaleta Lukoshka was shot to death. She was shot in her head. No other details were shared about the victim. Her name, age, and cause of death are only known at this time.

The Circumstances Surrounding the Murder of Viyaleta Lukoshka

On Wednesday morning, at around 4:30 am police were informed about the violence at the corner of Manitoba Street and Legion Road North by the security guards after complaints by the residents who said they heard violent interaction and a loud sound of a gun. The security personnel discovered Viyaleta Lukoshka and tried to resuscitate her but she could not sustain the pressure of a gunshot injury and lost her life at the scene.

The Arrested Suspect

A male has been arrested for allegedly being connected with the murder of Viyaleta Lukoshka. The suspect is a 34 years old man and he is charged with second-degree murder. However, his name has not been revealed by the authorities yet. The community is mourning the loss of Viyaleta Lukoshka. While investigators are requesting people if anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Working Towards a Safer and More Peaceful City

It is only through the collective efforts of law enforcement and community members that we can work towards a safer and more peaceful city. Stay tuned to this website for more details.

Etobicoke murder victim Viyaleta Lukoshka Homicide investigation Suspect identification Toronto crime news

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :Who Is Viyaleta Lukoshka? Woman, 23, identified as Etobicoke murder victim/