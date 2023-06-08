Dead – Death – Obituary News : 24 killed in Afghanistan as minibus falls into ravine

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Deadly Road Accidents in Afghanistan: 24 Killed in Sari Pul

At least 24 passengers were killed after a minibus plunged into a ravine in Afghanistan’s Sari Pul province, a police spokesman said Thursday. The deadly accident took place Wednesday evening in Sayad district due to reckless driving and the victims comprised 12 women, eight children, and four men.

Reckless Driving Blamed for the Tragedy

The spokesperson added that the only survivor was a woman who was badly injured. The accident was attributed to the driver’s reckless driving, which resulted in the minibus falling into a ravine. The incident is a grim reminder of the dangers of Afghanistan’s roads and the need for stricter regulations to ensure safety.

Second Road Accident in Bamyan Province

The Sari Pul accident was the second road accident in Afghanistan on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, a road accident in the central Bamyan province claimed the lives of 14 people. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

High Number of Road Accidents in Afghanistan

According to the World Health Organization, Afghanistan has one of the highest numbers of road accidents in the world, with around 15,000 fatalities each year. The country’s roads are poorly maintained, and many drivers are unlicensed and inexperienced. Furthermore, reckless driving is common, and traffic laws are often ignored.

The Need for Stricter Road Safety Regulations

Given the high number of road accidents in Afghanistan, there is an urgent need for stricter road safety regulations and improved infrastructure. The government must take measures to ensure that all drivers are licensed and properly trained. Additionally, traffic laws must be enforced, and those who violate them should face harsh penalties.

Conclusion

The tragic accident in Sari Pul is a stark reminder of the dangers of Afghanistan’s roads. It is essential that the government takes action to improve road safety and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. Stricter regulations and better infrastructure are needed to ensure that all drivers and passengers are safe on Afghanistan’s roads.

News Source : Post News Network

Source Link :At least 24 dead in Afghanistan after minibus plunges into ravine/