Dead – Death – Obituary News : 26 monkeys found dead, culprits caught for intentional killing

26 monkeys killed by poisoning in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, 26 monkeys were found dead in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh after being poisoned with pesticide-laced jaggery. The incident was not an accident, but a deliberate act of cruelty. The news of the monkey deaths spread to Lucknow and the police administration swung into action to catch the culprits responsible for the heinous act.

The Incident

The incident occurred in the Garh Mukteshwar area of Hapur on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The monkeys were found dead near a water source in the town. Upon investigation, it was found that the monkeys had been fed jaggery laced with poison. The post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was poisoning. The incident created a stir in the area and soon the news spread to the state capital of Lucknow.

The Investigation

After the news of the monkey deaths reached Lucknow, the police administration immediately launched an investigation. The local police along with the forest department conducted a joint operation to find the culprits. The police also registered a case under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 against the unknown accused.

After a few days of investigation, the police were able to identify the culprits responsible for the heinous act. The accused were identified as two brothers, who were residents of the Garh Mukteshwar area. The police arrested the accused on August 24, 2021, and produced them before a court in Hapur.

The Motive

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had poisoned the monkeys because they were causing damage to their crops. The accused were farmers and had been suffering losses due to the monkeys destroying their crops. In an act of revenge, they decided to kill the monkeys by poisoning them.

The Punishment

The accused were produced before the court in Hapur, and the court sent them to judicial custody. The police also seized the pesticide-laced jaggery from their possession. The accused have been charged with the killing of endangered animals under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and also for causing damage to property under section 427 of the IPC. The accused face imprisonment for a term of up to seven years if found guilty.

The Message

The incident of the monkey deaths in Hapur is a reminder of the cruelty that humans can inflict on animals. The act of poisoning the monkeys was not only illegal but also inhuman. The killing of animals is a serious offence, and the law punishes those who are found guilty. The incident also highlights the importance of coexisting with wildlife and finding ways to mitigate human-wildlife conflict without resorting to cruelty.

The Conclusion

The killing of 26 monkeys in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, was a deliberate act of cruelty by the accused. The police administration swung into action and were able to catch the culprits responsible for the heinous act. The accused were farmers who were suffering losses due to the monkeys destroying their crops. The incident is a reminder of the importance of coexisting with wildlife and finding ways to mitigate human-wildlife conflict without resorting to cruelty.

News Source : Yogesh Yadav

Source Link :एक साथ 26 बंदरों की मौत हादसा नहीं हत्या थी, मारने वाले पकड़े गए, इस वजह से ली थी जान/