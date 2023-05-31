Dead – Death – Obituary News : 26-Year-Old British Man Struck by Lightning While Paddleboarding in Greece

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: British Tourist Dies After Being Struck by Lightning While Paddleboarding in Greece

An investigation is currently underway into the death of a 26-year-old British tourist who was reportedly struck by lightning while paddleboarding in Greece. The unnamed man was in the sea during a thunderstorm in Agia Agathi, Rhodes, when the incident occurred. His girlfriend was filming him from the beach at the time, according to local media reports.

The Greek newspaper Rodiaki stated that lightning struck the water near the man shortly before 1.30 pm local time on Tuesday, causing him to fall into the water injured. Emergency services were called to the scene, and the man was taken to the shore. Rescuers frantically tried to save his life, but unfortunately, he was declared dead after being taken to a local hospital.

The Port Authority of Rhodes confirmed that the man was a British national and 26 years old, but no further information was given. An investigation is currently underway into the incident. A spokesperson said, “This is an active case so we cannot give more details at the moment.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has stated that they are supporting the family of the British man and are in contact with local authorities.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of thunderstorms and lightning strikes, especially when participating in outdoor activities such as paddleboarding. In 2020, one man died and another was injured after being struck by lightning on Mount Falakro in northern Greece. And just recently, a 34-year-old man died and his young son was seriously injured after they were struck by lightning while walking from a bus stop in Texas.

It is crucial to be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions when participating in outdoor activities during thunderstorms. If you hear thunder, it is best to seek shelter immediately and avoid being in open areas or near water. It is also essential to avoid using electronic devices or metal objects, as they can attract lightning.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the British tourist who lost his life in this tragic incident. May he rest in peace.

Lightning accidents in water sports Safety measures for paddleboarding Risks of outdoor activities during thunderstorms Travel warnings for extreme weather conditions Fatalities from lightning strikes in Greece

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :British Man, 26, Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Paddleboarding In Greece/