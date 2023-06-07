Dead – Death – Obituary News : 27-Year-Old Chinese Influencer Dies in Viral Alcohol Challenge

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Chinese Influencer and Livestreamer After Binge Drinking Challenge

The recent deaths of two Chinese influencers have sparked concerns about the safety and regulations of livestreaming apps. On June 2, the 27-year-old influencer Zhong Yuan Huang Ge, also known as Brother Huang, died after participating in a viral drinking challenge that involved consuming excessive amounts of Baijiu, a Chinese spirit with a high alcohol content. His death came just weeks after another influencer named Wang was found dead after drinking seven bottles of Baijiu on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

Brother Huang’s wife revealed that he was trying to earn money through livestreaming to repay debts incurred before their marriage. He had just built a new house and the couple planned to renovate it after sending their son to kindergarten. His death has left his wife with the burden of repaying his debts and has raised questions about the safety of these challenges and the pressure on influencers to monetize their content.

Livestreaming has become a popular way for influencers to make money in China, with some earning millions of dollars per year. However, it has also led to dangerous and deadly challenges like the one that claimed Brother Huang’s life. The Chinese government has since cracked down on livestreaming apps, issuing new regulations that require platforms to monitor content and report any violations.

The deaths of Brother Huang and Wang have also sparked a conversation about the mental health of influencers and the pressure they face to constantly produce engaging content. Many influencers feel the need to take risks and participate in dangerous challenges to stay relevant and attract more followers. The pressure to monetize their content and earn a living wage can also lead to burnout and mental health issues.

Livestreaming platforms have a responsibility to protect their users and ensure their safety. They must take measures to prevent dangerous challenges from going viral and provide resources for influencers to cope with the pressures of their job. The Chinese government must also continue to regulate these platforms and hold them accountable for any violations.

In conclusion, the tragic deaths of Brother Huang and Wang have shed light on the dangers of livestreaming and the pressure on influencers to constantly produce engaging content. It is important for platforms and the government to take action to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. Influencers must also prioritize their mental health and well-being over their online persona and the need to make money.

