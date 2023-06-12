Dead – Death – Obituary News : 27-Year-Old MMA Fighter Arthur Mpofu Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad News: Amateur MMA Fighter Arthur Mpofu Passes Away

The world of mixed martial arts is mourning the loss of 27-year-old amateur fighter Arthur Mpofu. His passing was confirmed by his management staff at Iridium Sports Agency, but the cause of death has not yet been made public.

Mpofu was a rising prospect in the fight game and had a record of 7-5 as an amateur MMA fighter. He competed primarily with the New England based promotion, Cage Titans, and last fought on May 14 at All in Combat 2, where he won by second-round submission.

His passing has left the MMA community in shock and his friends, family, and teammates are all mourning his loss. The Wareham BJJ, Kickboxing & MMA at SBG East Coast, where Mpofu trained, posted a heartfelt tribute to him on their Facebook page:

“It’s with an incredibly heavy heart I share the news that Arthur Mpofu, a beloved member of our Tribe, passed away last night. ⁣⁣No words can do justice to the blow this has been to his family, teammates, and friends. ⁣⁣He was a devoted student, athlete, and friend who evolved over the years into a champion mixed martial artist and an excellent instructor in his own right. ⁣⁣As one of our coaches aptly put it earlier today, most of Arthur’s existence was defined by the sheer sense of joy he exuded. It was infectious, and lit up everyone around him. ⁣⁣Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew and loved him, to his family, his SBG tribe here and in Alabama, Sityodtong, everyone. ⁣⁣We love you Arthur.”

Mpofu’s management staff also released a statement expressing their sorrow:

“We’re deeply saddened to acknowledge the passing of #TeamIridium athlete Arthur Mpofu. Arthur was a very kind, intelligent & caring man outside of the cage. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & team at this painful time.”

Those who knew Mpofu described him as a kind, intelligent, and caring person outside of the cage. He was a devoted student, athlete, and friend who brought joy to everyone around him. His loss is a tragic reminder of the risks that fighters take every time they step into the cage.

The MMA community is coming together to mourn Mpofu’s passing and to offer support to his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Arthur.

Arthur Mpofu MMA fighter Arthur Mpofu death Arthur Mpofu career Arthur Mpofu legacy Arthur Mpofu tribute

News Source : MyMMANews

Source Link :Arthur Mpofu, 27-year-old MMA fighter, passes away/