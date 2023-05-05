Dead – Death – Obituary News : 3 Bike Riders Die in Painful Car Collision on Satna Road

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Satna Road Accident: Three People Killed in Car Collision

On Friday, May 5th, 2023, a tragic accident occurred on the Nagpur-Rewa National Highway NH-30 passing through Satna. Three people riding a motorcycle lost their lives in a collision with a car. The incident took place near the Naiduniya Rep area of Satna, leaving the entire community in a state of shock and mourning.

Details of the Accident

The accident occurred at around 4:30 pm on Friday when a car collided with a motorcycle carrying three people. The three men riding the bike were identified as Rahul, Akash, and Anuj, all residents of Satna city. They were on their way home from work when the accident took place.

The driver of the car, identified as Vikram Singh, was reportedly driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road and collided with the motorcycle, killing the three riders on the spot. Vikram Singh suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody by the Satna police for further investigation.

Reaction from the Local Community

The news of the accident spread like wildfire, and soon, a large crowd gathered at the site of the accident. The local police and ambulance were immediately called to the scene, but it was too late to save the lives of the three men on the motorcycle. The families of the deceased were informed of the tragedy, and their bodies were taken to the Satna District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The entire community of Satna was in shock and mourning over the loss of three young lives. The news of the accident spread quickly on social media, and many people expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased. The incident once again highlighted the need for road safety and responsible driving.

Steps Taken by the Authorities

The Satna police have registered a case against Vikram Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act. The investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and to ascertain whether Vikram Singh was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident.

The Satna district administration has also taken steps to ensure that such accidents do not happen in the future. The authorities have directed the police to conduct regular checks on vehicles plying on the Nagpur-Rewa National Highway NH-30 passing through Satna. The district administration has also appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and regulations to avoid such tragedies.

Conclusion

The Satna road accident has once again highlighted the need for road safety and responsible driving. The loss of three young lives is a tragedy that could have been avoided if the driver of the car had exercised caution and followed traffic rules. It is a reminder that reckless driving can have devastating consequences, and it is up to all of us to ensure that our roads are safe for everyone.

It is our responsibility to follow traffic rules and regulations, wear helmets and seatbelts, and drive responsibly to avoid such accidents. Let us all pledge to make our roads safer and prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

News Source : Wedding

Source Link :Satna Road Accident: Painful death of three bike riders due to car collision/