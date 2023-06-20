Dead – Death – Obituary News : 3 dead in Panvel-JNPT road accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Death toll in Panvel-JNPT road accident rises to three: Havaldar from State Excise, Priti Pravin Patil, loses husband and son

A devastating road accident on the Panvel-JNPT road has left three dead and several others injured. The accident occurred two days ago when an Innova car collided with a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car on the JNPT-Panvel road near Sai Dhaba. The death toll has now risen to three with the recent deaths of Priti Pravin Patil’s husband and six-year-old son, who were seriously injured in the accident.

The Patil family, from Koparkhairane, was on a pilgrimage to the famous Khandoba temple in Jejuri when the accident occurred. Priti, her husband Pravin Bama Patil, father Narayan Thote, and son Sarvam were travelling in the Brezza car, which was being driven by Suraj Mhatre. They had picked up Patil’s colleague, Suprabha Ahire, from Ulwe. The Innova car, driven by Yash Raj Singh Gurupal Singh Matharu, was travelling from Panvel towards JNPT when it collided with the Brezza car.

All six people in the Brezza car were injured and taken to various hospitals. Narayan Thote was declared dead on arrival, and Priti’s husband and son succumbed to their injuries two days later. The six-year-old boy is still in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Matharu, the driver of the Innova car, was also injured in the accident and has been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. He has fractured his leg, according to police. A case has been registered against him, and he will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital.

The accident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures in Navi Mumbai. The Panvel-JNPT road is a busy stretch, and accidents are not uncommon. This tragedy has caused immense grief to the Patil family and their loved ones.

The police have urged drivers to exercise caution while driving on the roads, especially during the monsoon season when the roads are slippery. They have also advised drivers to avoid speeding and overtaking on single-lane roads. The authorities must take measures to improve road safety and prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

In conclusion, the recent road accident on the Panvel-JNPT road has claimed three lives and left several others injured. The Patil family’s pilgrimage turned into a tragedy, and their loss is deeply felt. The authorities must take swift action to improve road safety and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. We must all exercise caution while driving and ensure the safety of ourselves and others on the road.

News Source : Raina Assainar

Source Link :Death toll in Panvel-JNPT road accident rises to three | Mumbai news/