Dead – Death – Obituary News : 3 die in Rajasthan well while cleaning septic tank

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rajasthan: ‘Septic tank’ Cleaning Claims Three Lives in Jaipur

Three people died while cleaning a septic tank in Pali district of Jaipur. Police has given this information on Saturday. At present, the police have identified the three dead and informed their families.

Tragedy Strikes During Septic Tank Cleaning

Three people died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a septic tank in Pali district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Rama Mandi area of the district, where the three workers were employed to clean the tank. They were hired by a contractor to clean the septic tank, which was reportedly filled with sewage waste.

According to the police, the workers went inside the tank without proper safety equipment and were overcome by toxic fumes. The workers were rushed to a hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival.

Police Identify the Deceased

The police have identified the three workers who died in the incident as Rakesh Meena, 28, Raju Meena, 30, and Govind Meena, 32. All three were residents of the Rama Mandi area where the incident took place.

The families of the deceased have been informed of the incident, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter. The contractor who hired the workers has been taken into custody for questioning.

Septic Tank Cleaning: A Dangerous Job

The incident has once again brought to light the dangerous nature of septic tank cleaning. It is a hazardous job that involves working in a confined space with toxic fumes that can lead to suffocation and death.

Septic tank cleaning is often done by untrained workers who are not equipped with the necessary safety gear. The workers are often unaware of the dangers involved in the job and take unnecessary risks that can lead to fatalities.

The government has made some efforts to regulate the septic tank cleaning industry. The Ministry of Urban Development has issued guidelines for the safe cleaning of septic tanks and has mandated that only trained professionals with proper safety equipment should be hired for the job.

However, these guidelines are often ignored, and many workers continue to work without proper safety gear. The lack of awareness and training among workers, coupled with the absence of proper safety regulations, has led to several incidents of fatalities in the septic tank cleaning industry.

Conclusion

The tragic incident in Pali district has once again highlighted the need for stricter safety regulations in the septic tank cleaning industry. The government needs to ensure that only trained professionals with proper safety gear are hired for the job.

Workers also need to be made aware of the dangers involved in septic tank cleaning and should be provided with the necessary training and safety equipment. Only then can we prevent such incidents from occurring and ensure the safety and well-being of workers in this hazardous industry.

News Source : Cassandra

Source Link :Rajasthan: ‘Septic tank’ became the well of death, three people died due to suffocation during cleaning/