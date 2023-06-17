Dead – Death – Obituary News : 3 Elephants Killed in Road Accident – News18 Telugu

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Highway Accident in Chittoor Claims Three Lives

Three lives were lost in a tragic accident on the Tirupati-Bangalore National Highway near Palamaneru in Chittoor district. A lorry carrying loads of cucumbers from Chennai towards Bangalore overturned on the national highway and dashed into three elephants that were crossing the road. The accident occurred due to the high speed of the lorry, which failed to slow down or stop in time.

According to eyewitnesses, the lorry was travelling at a high speed and was unable to stop when it saw the elephants crossing the road. The lorry crashed into the elephants with great force, killing all three of them on the spot. The impact of the accident was so severe that the lorry overturned and the driver lost his life too.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning, causing a massive traffic jam on the highway. The police and forest officials reached the spot immediately and started clearing the debris. The bodies of the elephants were taken away for post-mortem examination, and the lorry driver’s body was sent for autopsy.

The Forest Department officials have registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act and have started an investigation into the matter. The incident highlights the need for drivers to be more cautious while driving on highways, especially near forest reserves.

The loss of three gentle giants is a big blow to the wildlife conservation efforts in the region. Elephants are an important part of the ecosystem and play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of nature. It is essential to take measures to avoid such incidents in the future to protect the wildlife and their habitat.

The incident has once again brought to light the dangers of speeding on highways and the need for stricter implementation of traffic rules. It is the responsibility of all drivers to ensure the safety of themselves and other road users while driving on highways. Let us all pledge to drive responsibly and avoid accidents on our roads.

