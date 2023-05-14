Dead – Death – Obituary News : 3 men arrested in connection with woman’s death in Crawley

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Three Men Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Sussex Home

Breaking news out of Sussex, as authorities have arrested three men in connection to the death of a woman found in her Crawley home on Saturday morning. The woman’s body was discovered after police visited her home on the grounds of “medical concerns”.

Details of the Incident

The woman was found deceased at her home on Oates Walk in Crawley, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of her death. The three men who have been arrested were all known to the woman and are currently in custody.

Sussex Police released a statement regarding the incident, saying: “An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the woman’s death and three men, who are all known to her, have been arrested in connection with her death and taken to custody. We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.”

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing as authorities work to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to come forward and report online or call 101, quoting Operation Gladstone.

The news of this tragic incident has shocked the community in Sussex, and people are urged to come forward with any information that may assist authorities in determining what happened to the woman.

Conclusion

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The community in Sussex is urged to come together and support one another during this difficult time, as authorities work to bring justice for the woman who lost her life.

