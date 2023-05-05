Dead – Death – Obituary News : 3-Time Olympic Champion Dies Pregnant at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

World Champion Sprinter Tori Bowie Passes Away at Age 32

The world of athletics is mourning the loss of Tori Bowie, a world champion sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist. The news of her passing was confirmed by her management team and USA Track and Field on social media on Wednesday.

The Tragic Discovery

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received reports that a woman in her early 30s “had not been seen or heard from in several days.” Deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in Winter Garden, Florida at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday and found the woman, identified as Bowie, deceased in her home.

Shockingly, Bowie Was Pregnant at the Time of Her Death

The Daily Mail recently reported that the Olympic gold medalist was pregnant when she died. Although authorities haven’t provided any details about the possible cause of death, it is clear that Tori’s life was cut far too short. Neighbors say that Tori was heavily pregnant at the time of her death.

“She was a thin woman, and it looked like she had half a basketball under her shirt,” one person said, estimating her to be between seven and eight months pregnant.

Pregnancy-Related Deaths: A Disparaging Statistic Against Pregnant Black Women

Every year in the United States, hundreds of women die during pregnancy or in the year after. Thousands more experience unexpected outcomes of labor and delivery with serious short- or long-term health consequences. More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are preventable. Recognizing urgent maternal warning signs, providing timely treatment, and delivering respectful, quality care can prevent many pregnancy-related deaths.

However, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women. Multiple factors contribute to these disparities, such as variation in quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism, and implicit bias. Social determinants of health prevent many people from racial and ethnic minority groups from having fair opportunities for economic, physical, and emotional health.

A Remarkable Athlete and Person

“She was a very enthusiastic, sparkling personality,” Bowie’s one-time coach Craig Poole told The Associated Press.

Bowie rose to fame after winning several medals, including a gold, a silver, and a bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She was a world champion sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist. She won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, including silver in the 100-meter dash.

In Conclusion

Tori Bowie’s passing is a tragic loss for the world of athletics and for all those who knew her. Her remarkable achievements on the track and her sparkling personality will be missed. The fact that she was pregnant at the time of her death only adds to the heartbreak of this already tragic news. We hope that her passing will draw attention to the disparities in maternal healthcare that disproportionately affect Black women and lead to meaningful change.

News Source : BlackDoctor.org

Source Link :3-Time World Champion Olympian Passes Away Pregnant at 32 – BlackDoctor.org/