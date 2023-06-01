Dead – Death – Obituary News : 3-year-old killed by stray dogs in Amreli

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stray Dogs Attack and Kill Three-Year-Old Boy in Gujarat

A tragic incident occurred near Damnagar town of Amreli on Tuesday, where a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a three-year-old boy, Ronak Rathva. Ronak was the son of an agricultural laborer, Nirvan Rathva, who had come to Damnagar from Chhota Udepur, a tribal-dominated district in eastern Gujarat.

The Incident

According to the police, the incident took place when Ronak was playing on an agricultural field belonging to Madhubhai Siddhpara, on the outskirts of the town. Nirvan Rathva, Ronak’s grandfather, was irrigating some crops when a pack of five to six dogs suddenly attacked Ronak, leaving him grievously injured before his elders could rescue him.

The child was immediately rushed to a local hospital, but he was declared brought dead. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state, and people are demanding action against stray dogs that have become a menace in many parts of Gujarat.

The Aftermath

After the incident, the police have registered a case of accidental death at the Damnagar police station. The authorities are investigating the case to ascertain the cause of the attack and whether the dogs were infected with rabies or any other disease.

The incident has sparked outrage among the locals, who have been complaining about the increasing number of stray dogs in the area. They have blamed the authorities for not taking adequate measures to control the population of stray dogs and prevent such incidents.

The Stray Dog Menace in Gujarat

Stray dogs have become a major problem in many parts of Gujarat, with incidents of attacks on humans increasing day by day. Despite several complaints from the locals, the authorities have failed to control the population of stray dogs, leading to a rise in the number of attacks.

The situation has become so grave that the state government had to amend the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act in 2017 to include provisions for the sterilization and vaccination of stray dogs. However, the implementation of these measures has been slow, and the population of stray dogs continues to grow unchecked.

Conclusion

The incident of the attack on Ronak Rathva is a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by stray dogs in Gujarat. The authorities need to take urgent steps to control the population of stray dogs and prevent such incidents from happening again. It’s time for the government to implement the provisions of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act in letter and spirit and work with the local communities to create awareness about the importance of responsible pet ownership. Only then can we ensure the safety and well-being of our children and citizens.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :3-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Amreli/