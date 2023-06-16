Dead – Death – Obituary News :

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nigeria’s Tallest Man Afeez Agoro Passes Away: Cause of Death Revealed

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Afeez Agoro, Nigeria’s tallest man. The news was confirmed by the Chairman of the Akoka Community Development Association (CDA) where Agoro resided. He passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at a premature age, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

As news of his untimely death spread, people were eager to know the cause of his sudden demise. According to Segun Adesanya, the Chairman of CDA, Agoro was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday as he developed some health complications after undergoing surgery to replace his ball and socket joint. The surgery was necessary due to chronic hip arthritis, and Agoro had been requesting N5 million from the public to help cover his medical expenses.

Despite the surgery being successful, Agoro’s health complications worsened, leading to his death. He had suffered from Acromegaly or Gigantism, which caused him to grow to an incredible height of 7 feet and 4 inches. This condition posed numerous challenges to his health, leaving him bedridden for eight months and unable to walk even after the surgery.

Agoro was a student of computer science at the University of Lagos and had a show on Linda Ikeji TV called “I am Agoro,” where he shared his story and experiences with viewers. He was a promising young man who had dreams of making a difference in the world despite his health challenges.

His passing is a great loss to Nigeria and the world at large, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

In conclusion, Afeez Agoro was an inspiration to many, and his legacy will continue to live on long after his passing. He showed us that no matter the challenges we face in life, we should never give up on our dreams and aspirations. His life may have been brief, but the impact he made on the world will be felt for generations to come. We should all strive to emulate his resilience and determination in the face of adversity. Rest in peace, Afeez Agoro.

