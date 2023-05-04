Dead – Death – Obituary News : 32-year-old Tori Bowie, former Olympic sprint champion, passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tribute to Tori Bowie: A Champion of the Track and Field

American sprinter and long jumper, Tori Bowie, has died at the young age of 32, according to her agent Kimberly Holland. Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion in track and field.

A Shocking and Sudden Loss

She was found at her home in Orlando, Florida, after the local sheriff’s department said they went “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” The department also said her death will not be treated as “suspicious.”

After deputies entered her home, they discovered and identified Bowie, full name – Frentorish ‘Tori’ Bowie, who was reportedly “found dead” at the residence, per the department’s statement.

According to the department, there were “no signs of foul play.” Any additional information on her cause of death will “need to come from” the medical examiner’s office.

Bowie’s death was confirmed through a social media statement from her management company on Wednesday morning.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” the company, Icon Management, tweeted. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shines so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

A Champion on and off the Track

Tori Bowie was not just a talented athlete but also a kind-hearted human being who inspired many with her hard work and dedication. She was a role model for young girls and women all over the world, showing that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

Three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared her thoughts on Twitter saying “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

In a statement to CNN, World Athletics (WA) said: [Bowie] was a rare athletic talent who represented the United States in both sprints and jumps during her decorated career.

Remembering Tori Bowie’s Accomplishments

Tori Bowie’s career was nothing short of remarkable. She won her first Olympic medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she took home a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash. She then went on to win a silver medal in the 100-meter dash and a gold medal in the 4×100-meter relay.

In 2017, Bowie won two gold medals at the World Championships in London, one in the 100-meter dash and the other in the 4×100-meter relay. She also won a silver medal in the long jump.

Bowie’s speed and agility were unmatched on the track, and her accomplishments will forever be remembered in the world of athletics.

A Legacy that Lives On

Although Tori Bowie’s life was cut short, her legacy will live on. She inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams and showed that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

Her death is a tragic loss for the world of athletics, but her memory will continue to inspire and motivate people to be their best selves.

Rest in peace, Tori Bowie. You will be deeply missed.

