Dead – Death – Obituary News : 35-year-old man fatally stabbed for lewd remark

Melaka Scrap Metal Outlet Manager Stabbed to Death Over Lewd Remark

A scrap metal outlet manager in Melaka was allegedly stabbed to death over a lewd remark made towards a 26-year-old woman. Melaka Tengah OCPD Asst Comm Christopher Patit confirmed that the 35-year-old victim from Bukit Rambai died while receiving treatment for stab wounds on his chest at Melaka Hospital on Tuesday, May 9th at 4:30am. The incident occurred when the victim made a sarcastic comment about the woman’s breast size as she entered a stall in Taman Kenanga, Tengkera at 4am on the same day.

A Fiery Spat and Brawl

A fiery spat erupted between the victim, who was supposedly drunk, and the woman’s 27-year-old bodyguard who overheard the sarcastic comment. A brawl broke out when the bodyguard confronted the victim. The woman’s 36-year-old boyfriend joined the fight soon after. The victim was allegedly stabbed several times with a sharp object during the fight. The victim’s friends also joined in the fracas.

Arrests and Investigation

The woman’s boyfriend, who is married with three children, manages an online gambling website in Batu Pahat and also operates foreign money exchange outlets in Johor and Melaka. Police were informed about the fight at 4:15am on Tuesday, May 9th. Melaka Hospital later confirmed that a preliminary post-mortem report indicated that the death was caused by stab wounds. Police arrested seven people, aged between 25 and 38, to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder while two weapons were confiscated at the scene.

Conclusion

Violence should never be the answer to any form of conflict. This incident is a tragic reminder that words can have severe consequences. It is important for individuals to exercise restraint and respect towards others, particularly in public spaces. The authorities should take swift and appropriate action to ensure that justice is served for the victim’s family and loved ones.

News Source : RSN MURALI

Source Link :Man, 35, dies after being stabbed for making lewd comment/