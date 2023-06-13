Dead – Death – Obituary News : 37-year-old woman found dead on Cowpen Crescent in Stockton

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Woman found dead in Cowpen Crescent, Stockton

Emergency services were called to Cowpen Crescent in Stockton at around 3.10pm following reports of a serious incident. A large presence of ambulances and police were spotted at the scene, alongside crime scene investigators.

Police investigation

The police presence was focused on several properties on Cowpen Crescent, with a police cordon in place for most of the evening. Police officers from Cleveland Police remain at the scene whilst enquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

A spokesperson from the police force added: “At this stage, her death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem will take place this afternoon. Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this time.”

Ambulance service response

The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed that they attended the scene and sent two ambulances. A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We were called to a private address in the Cowpen area of Stockton at 3.10 this afternoon and dispatched two double crewed ambulances and a clinical team leader.”

Investigation ongoing

The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing and more information is expected to be released in due course. The police cordon at Cowpen Crescent remains in place as the investigation continues.

Residents in the area have expressed their shock and sadness at the news of the woman’s death. Many have described the Cowpen Crescent community as tight-knit and supportive, and have expressed their condolences to the woman’s family.

Community support

The local council has urged residents to come forward if they have any information that may assist with the investigation. A spokesperson for the council said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the incident on Cowpen Crescent and our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this difficult time.”

“We would encourage anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to the police. The Cowpen Crescent community is strong and supportive, and we will do everything we can to support those affected by this tragedy.”

Conclusion

The death of the woman on Cowpen Crescent has shocked and saddened the local community. The police investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released as it becomes available. Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Patrick Gouldsbrough

Source Link :Woman, 37, dead at a property on Cowpen Crescent in Stockton/