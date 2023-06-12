Dead – Death – Obituary News : 4 Dead in Samruddhi Highway Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Samruddhi Highway Accident

Ever since the Samruddhi Highway was started, the process of accidents has been going on here. Today, a serious accident has come to the fore in the second phase of Shirdi-Bharveer. The news of the death of four people is coming out in this horrific accident that happened in the night.

The Accident

The accident occurred on the newly constructed Samruddhi Highway, which connects Nagpur and Mumbai. The accident involved a car and a truck, which collided head-on. The car was completely destroyed in the accident, and four people were reported dead on the spot. The truck driver was also injured in the accident and has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Cause

The cause of the accident is not yet clear, but it is believed that the car driver lost control of the vehicle while driving at high speed. The car then swerved into the opposite lane and collided with the truck. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, and the occupants were killed instantly.

The Response

The local police and emergency services were immediately informed about the accident. They rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. The injured truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

The Samruddhi Highway authorities have expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased. They have also assured that they will investigate the cause of the accident and take necessary steps to prevent such accidents in the future.

The Impact

The Samruddhi Highway is a major infrastructure project in Maharashtra, aimed at improving connectivity between major cities and boosting economic growth in the region. However, the recent spate of accidents on the highway has raised concerns about its safety and raised questions about the quality of construction and maintenance.

The authorities have assured that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of commuters on the highway. They have also urged people to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly to avoid accidents.

Conclusion

The Samruddhi Highway accident is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety. The authorities must take all necessary steps to ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future. At the same time, it is the responsibility of every citizen to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly to avoid accidents.

News Source : Cassandra

Source Link :Samruddhi Highway Accident | Samruddhi Highway became a merchant of death, 4 people died due to loss of control of the driver/