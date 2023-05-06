Dead – Death – Obituary News : 4 family members killed in ‘Jat’ area accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Terrible Accident in Jat Taluka Claims Five Lives

A tragic accident occurred in Jat taluka of Sangli district on Saturday, leaving five people dead. Four of the deceased were from the same family, making the incident even more heart-wrenching. The accident took place near Amritwadi Fata, which is 5 km from Jat. A Swift car coming from Gangapur was involved in the accident.

The Details of the Accident

According to reports, the accident took place around 8:30 am on Saturday. The Swift car, which was carrying five people, was on its way to Jat from Gangapur. The car was reportedly speeding when it hit a divider and overturned. The impact of the accident was so severe that four of the passengers died on the spot. The fifth passenger was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Patil (35), his wife Sunita Patil (32), their daughter Radhika Patil (9), Arun’s sister-in-law Anita Patil (28), and Anita’s son Shubham Patil (7). All of them were residents of Gangapur.

The Aftermath of the Accident

As soon as the news of the accident broke, the police rushed to the spot. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter.

The news of the accident has left the entire region in shock. The family members of the deceased are inconsolable. The local residents are also saddened by the incident and have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

The Importance of Road Safety

This tragic accident once again highlights the importance of road safety. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations while driving on the roads. Over-speeding and rash driving are major causes of accidents on Indian roads.

According to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India accounts for the highest number of road fatalities in the world. In 2019, more than 1.5 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in the country. The report also highlighted that a majority of the accidents occurred due to human error.

It is high time that we take road safety seriously and make an effort to reduce the number of accidents on our roads. The government and the authorities should take steps to ensure that the roads are safe for everyone. It is also the responsibility of every citizen to follow traffic rules and regulations while driving on the roads.

The Need for Awareness Campaigns

There is a need for awareness campaigns to educate people about road safety. The government should launch campaigns to spread awareness among the people, especially the youth, who are more prone to rash driving. The campaigns should focus on the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts, following traffic rules, and avoiding over-speeding.

Moreover, the authorities should take strict action against those who violate traffic rules and regulations. The fines for traffic violations should be increased to deter people from breaking the rules. The police should also conduct regular checks to ensure that people are following traffic rules.

Conclusion

The tragic accident in Jat taluka is a wake-up call for all of us. It is high time that we take road safety seriously and make an effort to reduce the number of accidents on our roads. The government and the authorities should take necessary steps to ensure that the roads are safe for everyone. It is also the responsibility of every citizen to follow traffic rules and regulations while driving on the roads. Let us all pledge to make our roads safer for everyone.

News Source : Patterson

Source Link :Fatal accident near ‘Jat’, death of four from the same family/