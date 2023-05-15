Dead – Death – Obituary News : 4 killed, 2 cops injured in New Mexico shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mass Shooting in New Mexico Leaves Four Dead, Two Officers Injured

A mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico has left at least four people dead and two officers injured, according to local reports. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has confirmed that they are responding to the incident.

The Farmington Police Department released a statement saying that they, along with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico State Police, are investigating an incident involving an active shooter in Farmington. The statement also confirmed that multiple officers from the Farmington Police Department were involved in an officer-involved shooting.

“Two officers were shot, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police, both currently at San Juan Regional Medical Center being treated for their injuries and in stable condition,” the statement read. “There are multiple civilian victims with at least three deceased. We will provide more details as they become available.”

The incident occurred on Monday morning, prompting the Farmington Municipal Schools to place all schools under preventative lockdowns at the request of the Farmington Police Department.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, this incident marks the 224th mass shooting in the US so far this year. The website defines a mass shooting as an incident involving four or more deaths.

As investigations continue, Dustin Avenue has been shut down between Ute Street and Apache Street, and the public has been asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes of travel.

This tragedy is yet another example of the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States. Despite calls for stricter gun laws and increased efforts to prevent such incidents from occurring, mass shootings continue to happen at an alarming rate. It is imperative that steps are taken to address this issue and ensure the safety of all citizens.

New Mexico shooting Police officers killed Mass shooting Albuquerque shooting Gun violence in the United States

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Two cops hit as four dead in New Mexico mass shooting/