Dead – Death – Obituary News :

Tragic Suicide Leaves Surat in Shock as Young Man Crushed by School Bus

The city of Surat was left in shock yesterday following a heart-wrenching act of suicide. A young man, believed to be around 25 years old, was crushed under a moving school bus near Ishwarkripa Society, Varachha Bombay Market. The incident has ignited widespread fear and sympathy among local residents, with the Varachha police investigating the shocking event.

According to reports, the unidentified man stepped in front of an approaching school bus at a zebra crossing near Varachha Bombay Market around 1 pm on Sunday. The bus driver was unable to stop in time, leading to the tragic death of the young man.

Onlookers quickly amassed at the scene of the horrific incident, calling emergency services to rush the gravely injured youth to Schmeyer Hospital. Despite their efforts, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Varachha police promptly arrived at the hospital upon receiving word of the situation.

The task of identifying the deceased has proved challenging for investigators. Clad in a blue T-shirt and pants and marked by a scorpion tattoo on his right arm, the young man was found to have only a packet of tobacco in his pocket. Without any identification on him, the police are now reaching out to the community, hoping to find any relatives or acquaintances who can help identify him.

Adding to the disarray, a CCTV recording of the incident has circulated online, going viral on social media. In a bid to expedite the identification process, the police have incorporated social media platforms into their investigative approach, appealing to local netizens to assist in identifying the young man.

The incident has sparked widespread fear and sympathy among local residents, who are struggling to come to grips with the tragedy. Suicide is a serious issue that affects individuals and families across the globe, and it is important for individuals to seek help when they are struggling with mental health issues.

The Varachha police have urged the public to come forward with any information that may assist in their investigation, and have called on individuals who may be struggling with mental health issues to seek help from a qualified professional. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

In conclusion, the tragic suicide that occurred in Surat has left the community in shock and disbelief. It is important for individuals to seek help when they are struggling with mental health issues, and for society as a whole to work towards reducing the stigma associated with mental health. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life in this tragic event.

News Source : english.loktej.com

Source Link :Tragic Incident in Surat: Unidentified Young Man Commits Suicide Under Moving School Bus | Loktej Surat News/