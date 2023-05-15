Dead – Death – Obituary News : 40 monkeys die mysteriously in UP after being fed poison in jaggery

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

40 Bandars Found Dead in Hapur District

A shocking news has emerged from Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh where 40 bandars (monkeys) were found dead. The news of the monkeys’ death has left everyone surprised and anxious. The incident has created a wave of panic in the area, and people are trying to find out the reason behind the mysterious death of the bandars.

Panic in the Area

The news of the monkeys’ death has created a sense of panic in the entire district. The locals are worried about the safety of other animals and themselves. The authorities have assured the people that they are investigating the matter and will take necessary action to ensure the safety of the residents.

Investigation Underway

The forest department has formed a team to investigate the cause of the monkeys’ death. The team is trying to find out whether the monkeys died due to a disease outbreak or any other reason. The officials are also examining the food and water sources of the monkeys to check if there was any contamination.

Animal Rights Activists Demand Justice

The incident has sparked outrage among animal rights activists, who are demanding justice for the monkeys. They have called for strict action against those responsible for the monkeys’ death. Some activists have also alleged that the monkeys could have been poisoned by the locals, who are fed up with their nuisance.

Protecting Wildlife

The incident highlights the need to protect our wildlife and their habitats. The bandars are an integral part of the ecosystem and play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of nature. It is our responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being.

Conclusion

The mysterious death of 40 bandars in Hapur district is a matter of concern and requires immediate action from the authorities. The investigation should be done promptly, and the culprits should be punished severely. It is necessary to protect our wildlife and ensure their safety for a sustainable future.

Poisoned jaggery Mysterious animal deaths Uttar Pradesh wildlife Animal cruelty Environmental crime

News Source : Zee News

Source Link :40 monkeys Mysterious death hapud shocked video Monkeys died by feeding mixing poison in jaggery snup | यूपी में 40 बंदरों की एक साथ रहस्यमयी मौत! वन विभाग हुआ हैरान/