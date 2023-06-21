Dead – Death – Obituary News : 41 killed in reported riot at Honduras women’s prison

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At least 41 Dead in Honduran Women’s Prison Riot

A riot has broken out in a Honduran women’s prison, resulting in the deaths of at least 41 people. The riot occurred at the Centro Femenino de Adaptacion Social, a 900-person women’s penitentiary located approximately 20 kilometers from the capital city of Tegucigalpa.

Authorities are working to identify the bodies of the victims, with some having died from burns and others being shot. It is currently unclear what sparked the riot, but reports indicate that it involved members of rival gangs Barrio 18 and the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

This is not the first deadly incident to occur in a Honduran prison, with 18 inmates reportedly killed in a gang fight in 2019 and over 350 dying in a fire in 2012. The government has yet to confirm the details of the incident, but images released by local media show black smoke coming from a prison building.

Relatives of the inmates are stationed outside the prison, seeking information about their loved ones. One woman, Ligia Rodriguez, stated in a television interview that she is looking for information about her daughter but has not been informed of her whereabouts.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of prison violence and gang activity in Honduras, which has one of the highest murder rates in the world. The government has struggled to address the issue, with overcrowding and lack of resources contributing to the problem.

As the investigation continues, families of the victims are left to grieve and demand justice for their loved ones. The incident serves as a reminder of the urgent need for reform in the Honduran prison system and for greater efforts to address the root causes of gang violence in the country.

Honduras prison riots Women’s prison violence Prison overcrowding in Honduras Inmate rights in Honduras Government response to prison unrest in Honduras

News Source : Malay Mail

Source Link :At least 41 dead following reported riot in women’s prison in Honduras/