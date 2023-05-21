Dead – Death – Obituary News : 44-year-old Colby grad and former Obama legal team member passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Justin Ehrenwerth was a man who touched the lives of many people during his 44 years on this earth. From his early days at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, to his time studying at Colby College and Oxford University, to his work as a civil rights lawyer and assistant counsel to President Barack Obama, and finally to his leadership roles at The Water Institute in Louisiana, Justin was known for his kindness, intelligence, and tireless dedication to making the world a better place.

Growing up in Squirrel Hill, Justin experienced a devastating loss at the age of 13 when his mother was killed in a car accident. This tragedy fueled his drive to succeed and make a difference in the world. He excelled academically and socially, becoming class president at Shady Side Academy and later president of the student body at Colby College. He was a natural leader who could inspire people to come together and work towards a common goal.

After earning his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Justin volunteered for John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004 and quickly caught the eye of Kerry’s brother, Cameron, who was serving as a senior adviser. Cameron would later hire Justin as his chief of staff when he became general counsel at the Commerce Department during the Obama administration. Justin’s work there impressed the White House counsel office, and he was eventually appointed as assistant counsel to Obama himself.

One of Justin’s most important assignments while working for Obama was to lead the litigation involving the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010. He also served on the oversight and litigation group representing the White House in congressional investigations and advising federal agencies on oversight matters. Justin’s expertise and tireless work ethic earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, and he was appointed as the inaugural executive director of the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council, where he oversaw the distribution of billions of dollars in penalties to restore the Gulf Coast’s economy.

In 2017, Justin took over as president of The Water Institute in Louisiana, where he expanded the nonprofit’s scope and international reach. He hired engineers, experts, and scientists and collaborated with local universities to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing coastal communities, such as coastal erosion, sea level rise, and water management. Justin’s vision and leadership helped turn The Water Institute into an international player with a staff of 80 people.

Throughout his life, Justin remained close to his friends and family, who remember him as a kind, genuine, and intelligent person who always put others first. He was a devoted husband and father to his two young sons, and he made time for everyone who needed his help or advice. He was a tireless advocate for civil rights, environmental protection, and social justice, and his legacy will live on through the many people he touched during his too-short life.

In a world where it’s easy to become discouraged by the many challenges we face, Justin Ehrenwerth was a shining example of what one person can achieve through hard work, dedication, and kindness. His life reminds us that we all have the power to make a difference, no matter how big or small our efforts may seem. Rest in peace, Justin, and thank you for all that you did to make the world a better place.

News Source : Paul Abramowitz

Source Link :Justin Ehrenwerth, Colby grad and member of Obama legal team, dies at 44/