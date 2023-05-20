Dead – Death – Obituary News : 5/20 marks the passing of “Macho Man” Randy Savage

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Career of “Macho Man” Randy Savage

On May 20, 2011, the wrestling world lost one of its most iconic figures, “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Born Randy Mario Paffo on November 15, 1952, Savage had a storied career in both professional wrestling and minor league baseball before his untimely death at the age of 58.

Baseball Career

Savage was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as a catcher right out of high school and played mostly as an outfielder in the Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds farm systems. He played 289 games over four minor league seasons, batting .254 with 16 home runs and 129 RBI.

Professional Wrestling Career

Savage entered the professional wrestling industry in 1973 and took the ring name Randy Savage, suggested by his longtime friend and trainer Terry “The Goose” Stephens and Georgia Championship Wrestling booker Ole Anderson. Savage worked with his father and brother in various territories before joining the Memphis scene and signing with Jerry Lawler’s Continental Wrestling Association.

Savage had memorable feuds and matches in the WWF/E, including his on-screen performances with his wife, Miss Elizabeth, during his heel run that made him more hated by the fans. However, what made Savage a big star in the company was his run with the Intercontinental Title and his feud with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Their match at WrestleMania III is still considered one of the greatest matches of all time.

After winning the King of the Ring in 1987 and being cheered, Savage eventually turned babyface and formed the Mega-Powers with Hulk Hogan. However, he would turn heel again and feud with Hogan before reuniting with Miss Elizabeth at WrestleMania VII.

Later Career and Legacy

Savage left the WWF to sign with rival WCW and had great feuds with Diamond Dallas Page, Hulk Hogan, and others. After WCW was acquired by the WWF in March of 2001, he did voiceover work and made charity appearances. He had a short stint in TNA Wrestling and left due to creative differences. Savage was never inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during his lifetime but was posthumously inducted in 2015.

Despite a strained relationship over the years with the WWE, the DVD documentary Macho Man: The Randy Savage Story, featured interviews with Savage’s brother, Lanny Poffo, and his mother, with Poffo giving insight into many of the rumors and denying some of the negative things other wrestlers said in the documentary about Savage, including his relationship with Elizabeth.

Randy Savage left a lasting impact on the professional wrestling industry and will always be remembered as one of its most iconic figures.

