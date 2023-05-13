Dead – Death – Obituary News : 5 injured, 1 dead in rural Ottawa crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Collision in Rural Southeast Ottawa: One Dead, Five Injured

A fatal collision between a truck and an SUV occurred on Friday afternoon in rural southeast Ottawa, leaving one person dead and five others injured. The incident took place at the intersection of 8th Line and Parkway roads, approximately 30 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa paramedics received a distress call just after 5:10 p.m. on Friday, reporting a collision at the intersection. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the driver of the truck, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, had died. The five passengers in the SUV were injured, and they were immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

According to the paramedics, of the five passengers, two children were in serious but stable condition, while the three adults were in stable condition. The collision has once again raised concerns about the intersection’s safety, which has been the site of several accidents, including two fatal crashes in the past decade.

The Metcalfe Community Association has previously expressed concerns about the intersection to city staff and Osgoode ward Coun. George Darouze, who represents the area. However, residents like John Normandin, who can see the intersection from his property, feel that nothing has been done to improve the safety of the area.

Normandin claims that the collision statistics do not tell the whole story, as there have been countless near misses that he has witnessed from his property. He warned city staff and the council last time that there would be a fatality, and unfortunately, his prediction came true.

The intersection’s history of accidents is not new. In 2013, Ottawa police Const. Michael Robillard was killed near the intersection while driving to work. Another fatal crash occurred in the area in 2017. The city’s traffic collision data shows that there were 12 crashes reported to the police in and around that intersection from 2015 to 2019.

Residents of the community are now calling for action to be taken to make the intersection safer before more lives are lost. They believe that traffic lights, as well as other safety measures, could be put in place to prevent future accidents.

The collision has also raised concerns about the safety of rural roads in general. Many rural roads are narrow, winding and lack proper lighting, making them more dangerous for drivers, especially at night.

In conclusion, the collision between a truck and an SUV in rural southeast Ottawa on Friday afternoon is a tragedy that should not have happened. The loss of one life and the injuries sustained by the other passengers are a stark reminder of the need for safer roads in our communities. It is time for city officials to take action and make the necessary changes to prevent future accidents, and residents are calling for their voices to be heard. Safety should always be a top priority, and we must work together to make our roads safer for all.

News Source : CBC

Source Link :1 dead, 5 injured in collision at rural Ottawa intersection/