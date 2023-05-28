Dead – Death – Obituary News : 5 injured, 3 killed in motorcycle rally shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally: Three Dead, Five Wounded in Shooting

The 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally turned deadly on Saturday, August 7th, as a shooting between members of rival motorcycle gangs left three people dead and five wounded. The violence erupted around 5 p.m. between two retail stores in Red River, New Mexico, a town that had drawn approximately 20,000 bikers for the event. The shooters have all been apprehended, and there is no further threat to the community.

Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun announced the tragic news in a video posted on Facebook, expressing her condolences to the victims’ families and assuring the public that authorities had the situation under control. She also requested that businesses in the area remain closed on Sunday, August 8th, while law enforcement continues their investigation.

The New Mexico State Police initially reported on Twitter that two people had been killed and six wounded in the shooting, but Mayor Calhoun later confirmed that three fatalities had occurred. Five victims were transported to hospitals in Denver, Albuquerque, and nearby Taos, where some were being treated at Holy Cross Hospital. The Taos Police Department and the Taos County Sheriff’s Office secured the hospital, while one victim was airlifted to a hospital in Denver.

The University of New Mexico Hospital also received wounded victims, with the Albuquerque Police Department securing the facility. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, and it is unclear at this time which motorcycle gangs were involved in the shooting.

The tragedy has shaken the small town of Red River, with Mayor Calhoun emphasizing that the safety and well-being of the local community is their top priority. Taos Mayor Pascual Maestas issued an emergency proclamation placing the town under a curfew from 10 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday, with an immediate prohibition on alcohol sales.

The Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally is an annual event that has been held for over four decades, drawing bikers from across the country to the picturesque town nestled in the mountains of northern New Mexico. The rally features live music, vendors, and a parade, and is a popular destination for motorcycle enthusiasts.

While incidents of violence at motorcycle rallies are rare, they are not unheard of. In 2015, a shooting at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas, during a gathering of motorcycle clubs left nine people dead and 18 injured. The incident led to the arrest of over 150 bikers and sparked a lengthy legal battle.

As the investigation into the shooting at the Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally continues, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The tragedy has cast a dark shadow over what is normally a festive and peaceful event, reminding us all of the fragility of life and the need for unity in times of crisis.

