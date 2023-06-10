Dead – Death – Obituary News : 5 killed in rocket factory explosion in Turkey

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking News: Explosion at MKE Factory in Ankara Leaves 5 Workers Dead

An explosion rocked the MKE (Mechanical Chemistry Endustri) rocket and explosives factory in Ankara’s Elmadag district this morning. According to Ihlas News Agency, the blast occurred in the production hall of the factory, located in the Tatlica neighborhood of Elmadag. The sound of the explosion was heard in surrounding settlements, and smoke rose above the factory in its aftermath.

Emergency services, including fire brigade and ambulance teams, were quickly dispatched to the scene. Search and rescue operations are currently underway, with MKE and Ankara fire brigade teams working to assess the situation within the factory. Relatives of the workers employed at the factory rushed to the site after hearing news of the explosion.

The Ministry of National Defense released an official statement confirming that five workers lost their lives in the explosion. “A judicial and administrative investigation has been initiated,” the statement said.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and the wider country. MKE is a key player in Turkey’s defense industry, and the factory in Elmadag is one of the company’s most important production facilities. The explosion has raised concerns about the safety of workers in the defense industry and the measures in place to protect them.

The news of the explosion has also prompted calls for greater transparency and accountability in the country’s defense sector. Turkey’s defense industry has grown rapidly in recent years, with the government investing heavily in domestic production of weapons and military equipment. However, critics have raised concerns about the lack of oversight and regulation in the sector, and the potential risks this poses to workers and the wider public.

The incident is likely to prompt a thorough investigation into the safety standards and practices at MKE and other defense industry companies in Turkey. It may also lead to calls for tighter regulation and oversight of the sector, and greater transparency and accountability from companies involved in defense production.

The explosion at the MKE factory in Ankara is a tragic reminder of the risks faced by workers in the defense industry. It is essential that steps are taken to ensure their safety and that the sector operates in a transparent and accountable manner. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the workers who lost their lives in this terrible incident.

Türkiye explosion Rocket factory explosion Explosives factory accident Fatal explosion in Türkiye Industrial explosion in Türkiye

News Source : Elif.Oender

Source Link :5 dead after explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Türkiye/