Dead – Death – Obituary News : “5 Things to Know About Rita Lee, the Queen of Rock”

Rita Lee: Remembering the Legendary Brazilian Musician and Composer

The world of music mourns the loss of Rita Lee, the iconic Brazilian musician and composer who died at the age of 75. Known for her candid and colorful style, Lee gained international recognition for her contributions to the music industry. Her death was announced on her official Instagram account, stating that she passed away at her home in Sao Paulo on Monday evening. Here are some things to know about her:

1. Lee’s Childhood

Rita Lee was born in São Paulo to a Brazilian mother and American father. She took classical piano lessons but suffered from stage fright. However, instead of retreating, she threw herself into music and became one of the legends in the industry.

2. Founded Os Mutantes

Lee founded the seminal psychedelic-rock group Os Mutantes in 1966, along with Sergio Dias and Arnaldo Batista. In her first interview, she declared that the group ‘has come from another planet to take over the world’. Rita Lee left Os Mutantes in 1972 but not before culminating the catalog of classics like Ando Meio Desligado, Baby, and Balada do Louco.

3. Lee’s Works

Over six decades, Lee inspired thousands of women with her compositions containing the messages of feminism and even addressing her own struggles with drug abuse. She was one of the most versatile artists and knew how to play at least five instruments. Some of her hits included Now Only Missing You, Mania de Você, and Ovelha Negra.

4. Cause of Death

Rita Lee’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 but a year later, her son announced that the Queen of Rock had defeated the illness. It is not yet confirmed whether her death was related to her previous diagnosis.

5. Tributes

Lee’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans and the contemporary Brazilian music industry. Pitty, the Brazilian rock singer, tweeted, ‘I’m a wreck. The Greatest has left us… There will never be another Rita Lee’.

Rita Lee’s legacy lives on through her music and the countless artists she has influenced. Her contributions to the music industry will always be remembered and celebrated.

