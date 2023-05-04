Dead – Death – Obituary News : 5 Types of Malaria That Can Be Fatal

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Know the 5 Facts About Malaria

Malaria is an infectious disease caused by plasmodium parasites that live and reproduce in human blood cells. The plasmodium parasite itself is transmitted by a special type of female Anopheles mosquito. According to the Director of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases of the Ministry of Health, Imran Pambudi, malaria can affect anyone, but it is most prevalent in children under the age of 5 and pregnant women.

Fact #1: Malaria is a deadly disease

Malaria is a deadly disease that claims the lives of millions of people worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 229 million cases of malaria and 409,000 deaths in 2019 alone. Most of these deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa, where the disease is most prevalent.

Fact #2: Malaria is preventable

Malaria is a preventable disease, and there are several ways to protect yourself from getting infected. The most effective way to prevent malaria is by using insecticide-treated bed nets, which can reduce the risk of infection by up to 50%. Other preventive measures include using mosquito repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and staying indoors during peak mosquito hours.

Fact #3: Malaria is treatable

Malaria is a treatable disease, and early diagnosis and treatment can save lives. The most common treatment for malaria is a combination of artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) and other antimalarial drugs. It is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible if you experience any symptoms of malaria, such as fever, headache, and chills.

Fact #4: Malaria can have long-term effects

Malaria can have long-term effects on your health, even if you survive the initial infection. Some of the long-term effects of malaria include anemia, neurological damage, and organ failure. Pregnant women who contract malaria are also at risk of giving birth to low birth weight babies, which can lead to developmental problems later in life.

Fact #5: Malaria is a global health priority

Malaria is a global health priority, and there are several initiatives underway to reduce the burden of this disease. The WHO has set a goal of reducing malaria cases and deaths by 90% by 2030. To achieve this goal, countries around the world are working to increase access to preventive measures, improve diagnostic tools, and develop new treatments and vaccines.

Conclusion

Malaria is a deadly disease that affects millions of people worldwide, but it is also preventable and treatable. By taking preventive measures and seeking medical attention early, you can protect yourself and your family from this dangerous disease. It is also important to support global efforts to reduce the burden of malaria and improve the health of people around the world.

News Source : Taylor

Source Link :Know the 5 Types of Malaria, Some Can Cause Death/