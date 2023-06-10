Dead – Death – Obituary News : 53 dead, 26 transported home out of 62 injured in Odisha rail tragedy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Odisha Train Accident: 26 of the 62 injured sent home, 36 still undergoing treatment in various hospitals

The recent train accident in Odisha has left many injured and several missing. As per the latest updates, 62 people from Bihar were injured in the accident, out of which 26 have been sent back home. However, 36 people are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Odisha.

Missing Persons

The authorities have reported that 19 passengers from Bihar are still missing. A search operation is currently underway to locate them. The authorities are doing their best to ensure that all the missing passengers are found and reunited with their families.

Evacuation Process

The authorities have been working tirelessly to evacuate the injured passengers and send them back to their homes. As per the latest reports, by Saturday evening, 96 passengers had been sent back home. The authorities are also providing necessary medical assistance to the injured passengers.

Medical Assistance

36 passengers are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Odisha. The authorities are ensuring that all the necessary medical facilities are provided to the injured passengers. The medical staff is working round the clock to ensure that the passengers receive the best possible care.

Investigation

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the train accident. The authorities are looking into all possible factors that could have led to the accident. The investigation will provide valuable insights into the accident, which can be used to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Assistance to the Families

The authorities are also providing necessary assistance to the families of the passengers who were injured or are missing. The families are being kept informed about the latest developments in the case. The authorities are also ensuring that the families receive all the necessary support during this difficult time.

Conclusion

The recent train accident in Odisha has left many injured and several missing. The authorities are doing their best to ensure that all the injured passengers receive necessary medical assistance and are reunited with their families. The investigation into the accident will provide valuable insights that can be used to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The authorities are also providing necessary assistance to the families of the passengers who were injured or are missing. The situation is being closely monitored, and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the passengers receive the best possible care.

News Source : Prabhat Khabar Print Desk

Source Link :ओडिशा रेल त्रासदी में अब तक बिहार के 53 लोगों की मौत, 62 घायलों में 26 को पहुंचाया गया घर/