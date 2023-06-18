Dead – Death – Obituary News : 54 deaths in 48 hours at district hospital, CMS transferred

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Balia District Hospital: A String of Deaths Continues

The Balia District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh has been making headlines due to a series of deaths that have been reported in the past few days. According to government figures, from Friday noon till Saturday evening, 20 more people have lost their lives, taking the total death toll to 54 in the last 48 hours.

The Allegations

The hospital has been facing accusations of medical negligence, lack of staff, and infrastructure. The relatives of the deceased have been protesting outside the hospital and demanding justice for their loved ones. The families have alleged that the doctors were not attentive to the patients, and there was a shortage of oxygen supply in the hospital.

The Response

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter and has assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. The state health minister has also visited the hospital and has promised to improve the facilities and the quality of medical care. The hospital authorities have denied the allegations of medical negligence and have claimed that the deaths were due to various reasons, including pre-existing conditions and comorbidities.

The Situation

The situation at the Balia District Hospital remains tense as the families of the deceased continue to demand answers and justice. The hospital is overcrowded, and the staff is overwhelmed with the influx of patients. The lack of infrastructure and resources has added to the problem. The hospital has only 50 beds in the COVID ward, and the oxygen supply is erratic.

The Way Forward

The Balia District Hospital tragedy has once again exposed the deep-rooted problems in India’s healthcare system. The government needs to take immediate steps to improve the infrastructure, staffing, and equipment in the hospitals, especially in the rural areas. There should be a focus on preventive care and increasing awareness among the people about the importance of health and hygiene. The doctors and the medical staff should be trained to handle emergencies and to provide quality medical care to the patients.

Conclusion

The Balia District Hospital tragedy is a wake-up call for the Indian government to take urgent steps to improve the healthcare system. The lives of the people are at stake, and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that every citizen has access to quality healthcare. The families of the deceased deserve justice, and the guilty should be punished. It is time for the government to take decisive action and to work towards building a robust healthcare system that can cater to the needs of the people.

News Source : Srishti Kunj

Source Link :इस जिला अस्पताल में 48 घंटे में 54 मौत, सच्चाई बताने वाले सीएमएस का तबादला/