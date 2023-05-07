Dead – Death – Obituary News : 54 Killed in Violence in Manipur

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

54 people have died in ongoing violence in Manipur

The state government said on Saturday that 54 people have died in Manipur so far in the ongoing violence between the majority Maitei community and the tribal community over the issue of reservation. However, shocking figures are being told by sources that the number of victims is over 100.

The cause of the violence

The violence erupted after the Manipur government announced a decision to extend the reservation quota for the Scheduled Tribes in the state. The move was met with protests from the Maitei community, who felt that the reservation would impinge on their rights. The protests soon turned violent, with several incidents of clashes and rioting reported from various parts of the state.

The response of the government

The state government has been quick to respond to the violence, deploying additional security forces to the affected areas and imposing a curfew in several parts of the state. The government has also appealed to all communities to maintain peace and harmony and to refrain from violence.

The impact on the people

The violence has had a severe impact on the people of Manipur, with many families losing their loved ones in the clashes. The situation has also led to a disruption of normal life in the state, with schools and businesses closed and transportation services affected.

Many people are staying indoors due to the fear of violence, and there is a sense of tension and unease in the air. The violence has also led to the displacement of several families, who have had to flee their homes to seek shelter elsewhere.

The way forward

The situation in Manipur is tense, and there is a need for calm and restraint on the part of all communities. The government needs to take steps to address the concerns of both the Maitei and the tribal communities and find a solution that is acceptable to all.

It is also important for civil society groups and community leaders to come forward and play a constructive role in defusing the tension and promoting peace and harmony in the state.

Conclusion

The ongoing violence in Manipur is a cause for concern, and steps need to be taken to ensure that the situation does not escalate further. The loss of lives and disruption of normal life is unacceptable, and it is the responsibility of the government and the people of Manipur to work together to find a solution that is acceptable to all.

News Source : Patterson

Source Link :54 people have died in violence in Manipur, death of 54 people in Manipur; According to the information of the government, the horror of violence is in front – 54 people have died in violence in Manipur/