Dead – Death – Obituary News : 54-Year-Old Larry Kendrick Discovered Deceased by Fisherman Near 4th Street in Lubbock

Larry Kendrick Obituary – Death: 54-Year-Old Man, Larry Kendrick Found Dead by Fisher Near 4th Street in Lubbock

The Lubbock Police Department discovered a body on Monday in the 3200 block of 4th Street. On Wednesday morning, Larry Kendrick, 54, was recognized as the victim. According to LPD, Kendrick’s body was found by a local fisherman on Monday night at 7:38 p.m.

The fisherman said to investigators that “his lure got stuck on some brush in the lake” and that he discovered Kendrick’s body in the water. “Metro continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kendrick’s death and is currently awaiting autopsy results,” according to LPD.

