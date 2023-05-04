Dead – Death – Obituary News : 55-year-old dies in Aldergrove house fire

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 55-year-old man has died in a house fire in the 5100-block 264th Street in Aldergrove. The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3rd, and the Township of Langley crews were dispatched to the scene. The Langley RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Craig van Herk, said that the police are still investigating the cause of death and the origin of the fire. The Township deputy fire chief, Russ Jenkins, has reported that the fire started in the basement and caused extensive damage to the house. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished by 11:30 p.m. that same evening. However, fire investigators and the RCMP were still on the scene the next morning.

Jenkins said that the occupants of the house are receiving public disaster assistance. Meanwhile, just a few hours before the Aldergrove blaze, Township crews were also called to reports of a fire in an abandoned house in the 7400-block 202A Street in the Willoughby neighbourhood. The house was boarded up and had no power. Jenkins said that the fire was suspicious, given that the house had been boarded up in the past and had no power at the time of the incident. Six firefighters were dispatched to the scene and had the fire under control by 9 p.m. that evening. The RCMP is investigating the site of the fire as well.

The death in the Aldergrove fire has brought to the fore the importance of having fire safety measures in place at home. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), three out of five fire deaths occur in homes without smoke alarms. Smoke alarms are vital in alerting people to the presence of fire in their homes. They can help reduce the risk of fire fatalities by up to 50%. The NFPA recommends installing smoke alarms in every bedroom, in the hallways outside of sleeping areas, and on every level of the home, including the basement.

It is also essential to have a fire escape plan in place. A fire can spread rapidly, and it is crucial to know what to do in the event of an emergency. Every member of the household should be aware of the fire escape plan and practice it regularly. The plan should include identifying two ways out of each room in the house, knowing how to call the fire department, and having a designated meeting place outside the home.

Moreover, it is essential to take precautions to prevent fires from starting in the first place. The NFPA recommends keeping flammable materials, such as clothing, curtains, and paper products, away from heat sources, such as stoves, heaters, and candles. Electrical appliances should be used carefully and unplugged when not in use. Smoking should be done outside, and smoking materials should be extinguished properly.

In conclusion, the tragic death of the 55-year-old man in the Aldergrove fire highlights the importance of fire safety measures in the home. Installing smoke alarms, having a fire escape plan, and taking precautions to prevent fires can help reduce the risk of fire fatalities. It is essential to take fire safety seriously and to make it a priority in the home.

News Source : Kyler Emerson

Source Link :Man, 55, died in Aldergrove house fire/