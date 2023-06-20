Dead – Death – Obituary News : 6 dead in bus accident near Cuddalore

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Bus Accident in Nellikuppam: One Dead and Five Injured

Yesterday, a bus accident occurred near the Kadalur district in Nellikuppam, resulting in the loss of one life and injuring five others. The bus was carrying passengers from the Kadalur district and was on its way to Nellikuppam when the accident occurred.

Details of the Accident

The incident took place when two private buses collided with each other while travelling on the same route. The passengers in the first bus were travelling from the Panrutti region, while the second bus was from Nellikuppam. The accident occurred due to a head-on collision between the two buses, resulting in a significant impact.

Immediately after the accident, emergency services and rescue teams were deployed on the site. The authorities rushed the injured to the nearby hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, one of the injured passengers, identified as S. N. Savadi, a 68-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

About the Deceased

Mr Savadi was a resident of Tamil Nadu and worked as a labourer in the state’s public works department. He had been working in the department for several years and had earned a reputation for his hard work and dedication. His untimely demise has left his family and friends in a state of shock and grief.

Conclusion

Incidents such as this tragic bus accident remind us of the importance of road safety. It is crucial to follow traffic rules and regulations to prevent such accidents from occurring. The authorities should take strict measures to ensure that private transportation owners maintain their vehicles adequately to avoid any mishaps. The loss of a precious life is always painful and leaves a lifelong impact on the victims’ families and friends.

May the departed soul rest in peace, and may the injured passengers recover soon.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Death toll rises to 6 in bus accident near Cuddalore | கடலுார் அருகே பஸ் விபத்து பலியானோர் 6 ஆக உயர்வு/