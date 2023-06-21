Dead – Death – Obituary News : 6 dead in Cuddalore bus accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Bus Accident in Kadalur Claims One Life

On the outskirts of Kadalur, a solo traveler lost their life and six others were injured in a bus accident that occurred yesterday. The incident took place when two private buses collided head-on while negotiating a sharp turn en route to Pannurutti from Kadalur in the Kadalur district of Tamil Nadu.

The victim, Durai, 68, was a resident of Kadalur and had been employed in the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department. He had recently retired and was on his way to visit his relatives in Pannurutti when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus drivers. The two buses were traveling at a high speed and were unable to apply the brakes in time when the collision occurred. The impact of the accident was so severe that the victim’s bus was flung off the road and into a nearby ditch.

The accident site was soon crowded with onlookers and locals who rushed to the scene to help the injured and retrieve the victim’s body. The injured were immediately taken to the nearby government hospital in Kadalur, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident and has promised to take strict action against those responsible for the accident. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has also expressed its condolences to the victim’s family and has announced compensation for the injured passengers.

Bus accidents have become a common occurrence in Tamil Nadu, and several measures have been taken by the government to prevent such incidents. However, due to the lack of proper enforcement and accountability, accidents continue to occur on the state’s roads.

Conclusion

The tragic bus accident in Kadalur is a stark reminder of the need for stricter regulations and enforcement to ensure the safety of passengers on the state’s roads. It is the responsibility of the government and the transport authorities to take immediate action to prevent such incidents and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. As citizens, we must also do our part by following traffic rules and being vigilant while traveling, to avoid such accidents and protect ourselves and others on the road.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Death toll rises to 6 in bus accident near Cuddalore | கடலுார் அருகே பஸ் விபத்து பலி எண்ணிக்கை 6ஆக உயர்வு/