Dead – Death – Obituary News : 6 Including Soldiers Die from Heat Stroke in Bihar

Heat Wave in Bihar: Fatalities Reported

Heat waves have taken over Bihar, including the capital city of Patna, with devastating results. Over the last 24 hours, six people have died due to heatstroke, including a railway worker and a BSF jawan. The severity of the heat has led to fatal consequences, with people collapsing and dying in different parts of the district.

Railway Worker Dies on the Job

Rampyare Singh, a 52-year-old hammer man working in SSE Patna 3 on the Fatuha-Islampur railway line, died while working near the Islampur station. According to witnesses, Singh fainted while working on Sunday. Railway employees immediately took him to the hospital, where he passed away. The police took his body into custody, sent it for post-mortem, and informed his relatives. The sudden death of the railway employee has created despair among the railway workers, who paid an emotional tribute in his honor.

Two Die Due to Heatstroke in Daniyawa Block

Two people, including a young girl, died due to heatstroke in Daniyawa Block. Vinod Kumar, a 45-year-old laborer, was admitted to the Daniyawan PHC in an unconscious state by the police on Saturday evening. After receiving first aid, he was sent to PMCH, where he died during treatment. The second person to die was Pushpa Devi, the daughter of Baleshwar Mahato, a resident of Daniyawan Bazar. On Sunday, Devi was heading to Biharsharif for treatment with her mother when she suddenly fainted and died.

BSF Jawan Dies in Danapur

Mithilesh Kumar, a BSF jawan from Rajasthan, died due to heatstroke. He was posted in BSF 17 Battalion and was staying at his commandant’s residence in Kaliket Nagar of Rupaspur. Kumar was treated for vomiting and diarrhea on Saturday and died late at night.

Other Fatalities in Bihar

Rahisha Khatoon, a 70-year-old woman from Taregnadih, died on Saturday night due to heatstroke. She was admitted to a private nursing home by her relatives, where she passed away. In another incident, Vikas Kumar, a 28-year-old resident of Aspura village, fainted and fell on the road near Taripar village due to heatstroke. He was taken to the primary health center, where he was declared dead.

When Will There Be Relief from the Heat?

The Met Department has released its forecast regarding the monsoon season, but it is unclear when relief from the heat will come to Bihar. For now, residents are advised to take precautions and stay safe during this heat wave.

News Source : BLiTZ

Source Link :Death due to heat in Bihar, 6 including soldiers died due to heat stroke/