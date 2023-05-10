Dead – Death – Obituary News : 6 people, including PhD student, commit suicide in Noida

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noida: A City Grappling with Rising Suicide Cases

Noida, a satellite city of Delhi, witnessed a spate of suicides in the past few days, raising concerns about the mental well-being of people in the city. The most recent case was that of a 28-year-old PhD student of Delhi University who allegedly committed suicide due to mental stress. The incident has once again brought to the fore the issue of mental health and the need for timely intervention to prevent such tragedies.

According to the police, six people, including a 15-year-old girl, ended their lives in different parts of the city in the past few days. Neelakshi Pathak, a resident of Guwahati, Assam, allegedly told a friend about her mental stress and committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her house in Sector 110. The woman lived with her husband in a housing society in the area.

In another incident, 15-year-old Lovely Khatoon of Gejha village allegedly took her life by hanging herself at her house. She was upset over being scolded by her father for talking to a boy. Such incidents raise questions about the level of communication and understanding between parents and children, especially in the context of mental health issues.

Suresh Arya, a 25-year-old resident of Shahpur village, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his house. He worked at a private hospital in Sector 128 and was under stress. Kumari Neha, a 20-year-old resident of Sector 58, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her house due to mental stress. Anil Kumar, a 21-year-old resident of Sector 140, also took his life by hanging himself due to mental stress.

Rakesh, a 42-year-old resident of Bilaspur police station Dankaur, ended his life by consuming poisonous substance. Police said that the reason behind taking such a drastic step is being ascertained. Meanwhile, five bodies were found in different parts of Noida under suspicious circumstances. Police said Rakesh Sharma from Sector 113, Aflatoon from Rabupura, Ritesh Kumar from Sector 39, Ajay Rai from Sector 63, Vinod Kapoor from Sector 24 and Allen Bagh from Knowledge Park area were found dead under suspicious circumstances.

The rising number of suicide cases in Noida is a matter of concern for the city administration and the people. It is important to understand the underlying causes of such incidents and take measures to prevent them. Mental health issues are often neglected or stigmatized in our society, leading to a lack of awareness and access to appropriate care and support.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation, with people facing job losses, financial difficulties, and social isolation. The pandemic has also disrupted mental health services, adding to the challenges faced by people with mental health issues.

It is important to create awareness about mental health and promote a culture of empathy and support for those struggling with mental health issues. This can be done through community-based interventions, such as support groups, mental health helplines, and awareness campaigns.

The government and civil society organizations must work together to provide accessible and affordable mental health services and support to those in need. This can include counseling services, therapy, and medication, as well as support for families and caregivers.

In conclusion, the rising number of suicide cases in Noida is a wake-up call for all of us to take mental health seriously. It is time to break the stigma surrounding mental health and promote a culture of empathy and support. We must work together to create a society that values mental health and provides the necessary support and care to those in need.

