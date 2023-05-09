Dead – Death – Obituary News : 6 PhD Students Commits Suicide in Noida

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Delhi University PhD student among six who allegedly committed suicide due to mental stress in Noida

In a tragic turn of events, a 28-year-old PhD student of Delhi University allegedly committed suicide due to mental stress in Noida on May 9, along with five others.

Details of the Incidents

According to the police, Neelakshi Pathak, a native of Guwahati, Assam, hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house in Sector 110, where she lived with her husband in a housing society. She had informed a friend about her intention to commit suicide due to mental stress before taking the extreme step.

Similarly, Lovely Khatoon, a 15-year-old from Gejha village, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home after being chastised by her father for talking to a boy. Suresh Arya, a 25-year-old resident of Shahpur village, who worked at a private hospital in sector 128, also ended his life by hanging himself from a fan at his house due to stress.

Kumari Neha, a 20-year-old resident of Sector 58, and Anil Kumar, a 21-year-old who lived in Sector 140, also allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves due to mental stress.

In another incident, Rakesh, a 42-year-old from Bilaspur in Thana Dankaur, ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance. The reason for his extreme step is being ascertained by the police.

Moreover, five bodies were found under suspicious circumstances in different parts of Noida. Rakesh Sharma from Sector 113, Aflatoon from Rabupura, Ritesh Kumar from Sector 39, Ajay Rai from Sector 63, Vinod Kapoor from Sector 24, and Alan Bagh from Knowledge Park area were found dead, and the police are investigating the matter.

The Conclusion

These incidents highlight the importance of mental health and the need for support systems for those struggling with mental stress. It is crucial to raise awareness about mental health issues and provide resources for those in need to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

ThePrint holds no responsibility for the content of this auto-generated report from PTI news service.

News Source : ThePrint

Source Link :PhD student among 6 commit suicide in Noida – ThePrint – PTIFeed/