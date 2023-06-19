Dead – Death – Obituary News :

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Joshua Shaw: A Tribute to a Devoted Son, Brother, and Father

Early Life and Family

Joshua Craig Shaw was born on May 15, 1982, in Archer City, Texas. His parents, Danny and Theresa (Kimberling) Shaw, raised him along with his younger sister Brea. Josh was a devoted son to his parents and a loving big brother to his sister.

Passing and Death Cause

On November 2, 2017, Joshua Shaw passed away in the city of Fate, Texas. The cause of his untimely death remains undisclosed.

A Master of Sarcasm and a Creative Mind

Joshua was known for his incredible wit and sarcasm, which he often used to win arguments and achieve his goals. He was also a creative individual, with interests ranging from working on his Jeep, drones, and computers to woodworking. As a child, he had a talent for taking things apart and putting them back together, a skill that he carried into adulthood. He had a knack for coming up with unique ideas and demonstrating their usefulness.

A Love for Nature and the Simple Life

Joshua cherished spending time in nature and the simple life of the countryside. He loved hiking and discovering new places, with the mountains being his favorite setting. He had a compassionate heart and a gentle nature and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

Service in the Navy and Professional Life

In 2001, Joshua enlisted in the Navy and worked his way up to the rank of e6 Petty Officer first class. He served as an electronics specialist on board the USS Annapolis during many combat missions. After leaving the Navy, he worked for L3 Communications and had recently completed his Six Sigma Black Belt training.

Remembering a Devoted Father

Joshua was a devoted parent to his daughter Alexis. He loved spending time with her and was always there for her, no matter what. His daughter was his pride and joy, and he would always put her needs first.

A Final Farewell

Joshua Craig Shaw was taken from this world too soon. He will be remembered for his quick wit, creative mind, and kind heart. He leaves behind his parents, Danny and Theresa Shaw, his sister Brea, and his beloved daughter Alexis. Although he is no longer with us, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

