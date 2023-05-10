Dead – Death – Obituary News : 7 killed in fierce house fire, including 4 children – Latest Hindi News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kushinagar Fire: Tragic Incident Claims Five Lives

On Wednesday afternoon, a devastating fire broke out in the Maghi Mathiya area of the Ramkola police station in Kushinagar district. Five people, including four children from the same family, lost their lives in the incident. The family was sleeping in their house when the fire broke out suddenly.

The Incident

The fire broke out unexpectedly, and the family was caught off guard. The fire quickly spread throughout the house, and the family members were trapped inside. The incident occurred during the afternoon when the family members were taking a nap. The fire brigade and rescue personnel arrived at the scene, but by then, the fire had already been contained. The local administration officials also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The Victims

The incident claimed the lives of five people, including four young girls from the same family. The deceased were identified as Rukai (6), Ameena (4), Ayesha (2), and Khatija (two months old). Their mother, Fatima (30), was also among the victims. Their father, Sheikh Mohammad, survived the incident. The family’s neighbors and relatives are in shock and mourning over the tragedy.

The Cause of the Fire

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The incident occurred suddenly, and the family members were caught unaware. It is possible that a short circuit or an electrical fault might have triggered the fire. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are looking into the incident to determine the cause of the fire.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the entire village in shock. The family members who survived the incident are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at the district hospital. The incident has also left behind a trail of destruction, with six houses completely destroyed and reduced to ashes.

Conclusion

The Kushinagar fire incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of fire safety and the need for people to be aware of the potential risks of fire. The incident has claimed the lives of five innocent people, leaving behind a trail of destruction and grief. The authorities must conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : Snigdha Singh

Source Link :fierce fire accident seven people including four children burnt to death in fire of six houses live updates Latest News in Hindi, Newstrack Samachar, Aaj Ki Taja Khabar/